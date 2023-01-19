Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year

New year, new star splits. While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven't stood the test of time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke the news after the 2022 holiday season that Jenner and the musician went their separate ways — at least for now.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source exclusively told Us on January 7, noting that the twosome's split “has happened so many times before.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Goosebumps” rapper are “known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents," the insider continued.

Weeks later, Oasis singer Noel Gallagher announced his split from his wife of 22 years, Sara MacDonald . A rep for the “Wonderwall” artist confirmed the breakup to Us on January 16, noting in a statement that “Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority.” The estranged couple share sons Donovan and Sonny. Gallagher is also father of daughter Anaïs, whom he shares with ex-wife Meg Mathews .

Shocking splits continued to make headlines throughout January, as season 4 Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas announced the end of her marriage to Stephen Stagliano after 11 years of marriage.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” the reality TV alum said in a statement on January 19. “We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith.”

Pappas — who shares two kids with the producer — called their divorce “the most difficult time of our loves” while thanking their “dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers” as she and Stagliano navigated their “new normal.” The now-estranged spouses met through season 5 Bachelorette contestant Michael Stagliano , who is Stephen's twin brother.

Keep scrolling for all the celeb couples who called it quits in 2023: