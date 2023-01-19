ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bolivia judge rules opposition governor must remain detained ahead of trial

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBF2r_0kKUWcPJ00

LA PAZ, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Bolivian judge ruled Thursday that Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho, a leader long in opposition to the left-leaning federal government, must remain detained while he awaits trial.

Camacho was arrested in December on a charge of "terrorism" in relation to social unrest in 2019 which saw then-President Evo Morales flee the country.

Since then, weeks of protests and blockades in Camacho's Santa Cruz region, an agricultural hub, have impacted trade with the rest of the country, putting pressure on political capital La Paz.

Camacho's lawyer had appealed his four-month detention ahead of his expected trial, arguing that he was not a flight risk and should be placed under house arrest.

But judge Rosmery Lourdes Pabon on Thursday ruled that he should remain imprisoned.

Camacho appeared calm during the virtual proceedings, occasionally smoking from a vaping device.

The conservative governor rose to prominence as a civic leader in anti-Morales protests, eventually running in the 2020 presidential elections, coming in third behind current president and Morales ally Luis Arce.

Prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday Camacho was responsible for creating a "power vacuum" behind Morales' resignation, having demanded Morales step down in a letter he delivered to the then-president, accompanied by a police escort.

Morales had declared victory in a disputed election that appeared to give him a fourth straight term. Election monitors said they suspected fraud, triggering weeks of violent protests.

Morales' successor, the conservative former Senate Vice President Jeanine Anez, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June for orchestrating a coup.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin responded to comparisons between himself and the monk Rasputin who treated the son of the last tsar for haemophilia, saying on Sunday his job was not to staunch bleeding but to spill the blood of Russia's enemies.
Reuters

Brazil's Lula replaces army commander- source

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy