Santa Fe, NM

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

By Gustaf Kilander
 6 days ago

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.

Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins , the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement.

Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month and ordered to pay $11m in restitution after he was found to have embezzled millions from four clients, CNN reported.

He pled guilty last year to four counts of wire fraud as well as one count of endeavouring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code.

In response to Mr Trump Jr’s tweet, Twitter user Woodrow Lee Robinson wrote : “I am blocking this hateful mobster!”

“Probably not a guy that should be talking s*** about someone going to jail while daddy is panicking about it at 3:00 AM every day on Truth Social, but he isn’t known for his judgment,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski quipped .

Actor Gregory Zarian tweeted : “And with you and your Daddy... PS someone died in an accidental shooting, wanna think about the husband & child when you say vile things!”

“You probably shouldn’t be talking about someone going to jail but you can’t help yourself because you have zero self-awareness,” user Chidi Nwatu added .

“Go ahead. Keep tempting karma about other people going to jail,” Kate Lambert said .

“Maybe you’ll share a cell with big Don,” John Stedman added .

“If SNL were good, they would now hire Trump to play Alec Baldwin,” one Twitter user wrote .

“A better ‘cellie’ would be your dad. Both men are responsible for deaths of Americans,” Donnie Keshawarz wrote .

The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.

This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement .

The office added that “under New Mexico law, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine”.

The charge of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act “is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine,” the DA said.

“The firearm enhancement makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail,” the statement said.

Teresafortheloveof??
6d ago

RUMP JR. Might want to bite his tongue when talking about people going to jail...his family members might be next..

Shane
6d ago

Under fire for what and why?.. The hell with Alec Baldwin.. That's what he gets for poking fun about Trump on Saturday night Live.. #KARMAISGOOD #MAGA

debra mcgarry
5d ago

Alec Baldwin has had his share of terrible rhetoric about the Trump family members. I guess he needs to suck up because he dished it out a lot.

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

