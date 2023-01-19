ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1560

Vicki Hildebrand
5d ago

And now we have this wannabe dictator at work. Great and this dictator may run for President. People we can't let that happen. We know that the GQP and Repukecans all want a dictatorship for this country. Vote Blue 💙🔵🔵💙

Reply(403)
362
Jefferson Johnson
5d ago

So DeSantis has deemed that history of Black people in this country has no value only history of whites holds any value in his eyes and this is the man who feels he should be president or better yet a dictator. What a joke of a person!!

Reply(63)
210
Seriously?
5d ago

Why do Republicans seem so hell-bent on canceling any discussion of racism or black history in our schools? What are they afraid the students are going to find out? The truth? Exactly.

Reply(25)
161
Related
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race

Kellyanne Conway has argued that former President Donald Trump needs to shift away from bashing his critics and instead focus on more policies if he hopes to succeed in his 2024 presidential bid. When Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election despite not winning the popular...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

911 audio reveals delivery driver saw congressman plunge 25 feet as lawmaker remains in hospital

A delivery driver reportedly called 911 after he saw Florida Representative Greg Steube fall off a ladder and plunge 25 feet to the ground.The Republican congressman was cutting tree limbs when he fell at his property in Sarasota, Florida. He spent the evening in the intensive care unit with “several serious injuries.”Delivery driver Darrell Woodie was reportedly working when he saw Mr Steube fall. Mr Woodie also works as a field representative for fellow Florida Representative Vern Buchanan, Fox 13 reported.Mr Woodie reportedly wanted to congratulate Mr Steube on his recent victory when he saw Mr Stebe fall. “He's bruised...
SARASOTA, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy