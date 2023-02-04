Make the Switch! This Heated Lash Curler Could Change Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s kind of amazing how much adding a little curl to your eyelashes can make a huge difference in your look and your confidence. Adding that curl, however — and especially maintaining it — isn’t necessarily as simple as it sounds. There might be pinching and pain along the way, some lashes may be lost and results might last only 10 minutes — or never quite show up at all.

Some people suggest trying a blowdryer to heat up your eyelash curler, but most of the same issues still exist — and you get the added possibility of burning your eye. There is an easier, safer, more effective way to heat up those lashes for a long-lasting curl. For under $40, you could grab what will become your favorite part of your everyday beauty routine!

Get the Grande Cosmetics LASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This little lash device is incredible. Our first favorite thing is that it’s rechargeable, so you won’t have a cord dangling down your face and you won’t need to worry about having fresh batteries in the house. It comes with a USB cable so you can plug it into your phone charging block, your computer or a USB outlet. Each charge lasts about two hours too, which comes out to many, many, many curls!

With this lash curler , you get to skip crimping and damaging your lashes, and you won’t accidentally pinch your eyelid anymore. It even has a grooved safety slot design to protect skin and prevent heat from direct contact with the eyelid. In a consumer study with 31 participants, 100% of people said using this product did not hurt. 100% also found that it delivered a natural curl, that it lifted their lashes and that the curl effect was long-lasting!

This heated curler is incredibly easy to use. Press and hold the button to turn it on, then click again to switch temperature settings. The yellow light is the cooler setting, best for a natural curl, while the green light is warmer, best for a more dramatic curl. Even the warmer setting takes just 30 seconds to heat up. You’ll know it’s ready when the silicone indicator at the tip of the device turns from red to white!

Once heated up, rest the curler near the lash base and pull upward, using the same type of motion you’d use to apply mascara. Hold the lashes up for about 10 seconds before releasing, repeating as necessary. You can do this on bare lashes or even after applying mascara and letting it dry. This is especially nice if you like wearing multiple coats. Curl between coats!

When you’re all set, you can pop on the cover to keep your lash curler clean and safe when not in use. This is great for when you’re taking it on the go too. You won’t want to travel without it!

