Thomas Lash
5d ago
Thanks for covering our story we have a county commissioner who is not going anywhere for the people. He puts the one rich person in his pocket first and only wants to enhance the lives of the rich not the safety of the masses. He needs to be made aware of the consequences of working for government and doing nothing for the people they were elected to serve.
Lisa Reimers
5d ago
If you are going to do a report about the Appalachian mountains or Appalachia, learn how to correctly pronounce it. Hard sounds, A-puh-lat-cha. Believed to be named for Apalachee Indigenous people, currently located near Tallahassee FL. There's no French spin on it
North Carolina crypto mine drives residents away over 'insane' noise, electric grid concerns
Murphy resident Mike Lugiewicz explained how the cryptocurrency mine in his rural North Carolina town is forcing him to relocate over the noise and power concerns.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
swineweb.com
Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility
Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread
Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash
A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
accesswdun.com
Two arrested in Towns County drug bust
A man and woman from Hayesville, North Carolina were arrested in Towns County on a list of drug-related charges on Tuesday. In a social media post Thursday, the Towns County Sheriff's Office said Nathan Allen Lemay, age 50, and Joy Shook, age 52, were arrested in what it called a "buy bust" operation.
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified
The Gainesville Police Department has made one arrest in connection to a potential murder. The agency released an update Monday evening in regard to the case. A woman's body, who has now been identified as Latasha Marie Smith, was found around 3 a.m. in the grass at Lanier Point Apartments.
