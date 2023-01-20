ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – update: Court extends Bryan Kohberger gag order over families and police

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago



A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger .

On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.

It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.

Among the evidence seized items with “reddish or brown stains”, a computer tower and a disposable glove, according to search warrant records released on Wednesday.

Investigators also seized mattress covers and the dust container of a vacuum cleaner.

Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

