ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Attic Fire Heavily Damages Norwalk Home

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iS1t2_0kKCvm7i00

A fire that started in a finished attack, heavily damaged a Norwalk home with smoke and water.

The fire started around at the Norwalk home located at 150 Chestnut Hill Road around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The residents were able to self-evacuate. No one was injured, said Deputy Chief Michael McCallum.

Some 29 firefighters who responded with two trucks were able to bring the fire under control in 25 minutes, McCallum said.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, McCallum said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Seaplane Makes Unscheduled Landing on Lake in Danbury

A seaplane made an unscheduled landing on a lake in Danbury over the weekend. Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night. When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside. Police...
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield

A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found In Easton: Report

A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
EASTON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy