Attic Fire Heavily Damages Norwalk Home

A fire that started in a finished attack, heavily damaged a Norwalk home with smoke and water.

The fire started around at the Norwalk home located at 150 Chestnut Hill Road around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The residents were able to self-evacuate. No one was injured, said Deputy Chief Michael McCallum.

Some 29 firefighters who responded with two trucks were able to bring the fire under control in 25 minutes, McCallum said.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, McCallum said.