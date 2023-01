Golden Globe-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser and Jeff Jarrett have been at odds in recent days. On the January 11 "AEW Dynamite," Hauser joined Best Friends in a backstage segment to show off his aforementioned award. Then, on the January 13 "AEW Rampage," Jarrett smashed Hauser over the head with a guitar and stole his prize.

