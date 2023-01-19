Defensive End Brandon Graham Teams with Collegeville Eatery for Eagles Fundraiser

The Collegeville Italian Bakery, very public Eagles fans, has partnered with Brandon Graham for an Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser. Photo by Collegeville Italian Bakery at Facebook.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is putting pizza knowledge gained from his home turf of Detroit to good use. CBS3 Philadelphia served up the details of his culinary collaboration with a Collegeville pizzeria.

Graham worked with Collegeville Italian Bakery to create Detroit 55 Pizza.

It’s loaded with toppings hand-picked by Graham : pepperoni, sauce, bacon, and a cheese blend that includes mozzarella.

The name recalls not only Graham’s past but his present as well; 55 is his jersey number.

For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before: He wore cleats with the foundation’s logo during the Dec. 4, 2022, win against the Tennessee Titans.

The signature pizza crafted by Eagles’ Brandon Graham is available only at the bakery’s Collegeville site.