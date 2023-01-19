ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8150 Sunset back on the market

The 2.5 acres on Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights in Los Angeles where a Frank Gehry-designed development was slated to be built is now for sale again. The property was once home to the Garden of Allah, a cloistered resort for the A-List of Hollywood’s Golden Age. For the last 10 years, the city of Los Angeles and Townscape Partners have tried to jumpstart a major project on the valuable corner. Renderings for the Gehry-designed building were released last year after the historic Lytton Savings Building and the nearby shopping strip with one of the only two McDonald’s adjacent to WeHo were demolished.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar

A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle

West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WeHo mayor’s mentor accepts plea deal from feds

Melehat Rafiei has accepted a plea deal from the federal government for one felony count of attempted wire fraud, the Voice of OC reported Wednesday. Described as a “local Democratic power broker,” Rafiei took the deal a year after denying she was attempting to bribe or steal from “programs receiving federal funds,” as was alleged in an FBI affidavit from 2019.
Community Profile: Robert Benjamin

Hi Rob, you have been working on Santa Monica Blvd as l can remember…. You were a tot back then! Thanks for letting us do a little profile on your story. Where are you from originally?. I’m from Alta Loma in Southern California. How long have you been...
OPINION | Supreme stock weakens before store can even launch

In the last 5 years the VF Corporation that bought Supreme for $2 billion in 2020has gone down 61.5 percent in the stock market. Now the West Hollywood store is in jeopardy of never opening in West Hollywoodat the former Tower Records on the Sunset Strip. https://www.npr.org/2020/11/16/935475305/vf-corporation-acquires-supreme-for-2-billion#:~:text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20%3A%20NPR&text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20New%20York%20streetwear,will%20retain%20its%20street%20cred.
Ben Savage jumps into race for Congress

‘Boy Meets World’ star and recent WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage has filed papers to run for the 30th Congressional District, which includes West Hollywood. He’ll face current WeHo Mayor Sepi Shyne and possibly several other local office holders in a fierce competition to replace U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.
Mayor Sepi steps into the spotlight as brave new era for WeHo begins

Cold rain ushered in a new dawn Monday night as Mayor Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office during West Hollywood City Council’s first meeting of the year. Shyne, whose full first name “Sepideh” translates to “dawn” or “first light,” assumed the largely ceremonial role of mayor with full fanfare, including tributes from a string of local dignitaries and rapturous applause from her close-knit coalition of allies and supporters — queer activists, the Iranian community and special-interest unions. Dressed in a striking suit-and-tie ensemble, she asserted her new prominence and authority with skill on the dais, aware that it is now the stage of an extended screen test for the next role of her political career: a candidate for Congress.
WeHo throws extra $11,000 at homeless problem

WeHo is spending $11,000 — a “portion” of revenue collected from parking meters over five days in December — on socks, sleeping bags and other items for homeless people in the city. There are 38 homeless people in West Hollywood, according to the official count by the Los Angeles County Housing Authority, so each official person will receive slightly less than $300 in supplies if funds are divided equally. That’s a lot of socks. Burning question: Are the city’s parking meters seriously reeling in more than $2,200 PER DAY? The full press release is below:
Who else might run for Congress?

While sources have confirmed future West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne is dead set on a run for Congress, she’s not the only one to have her eye on Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat. There are currently at least three other Democrats rumored to have interest in running for California’s 28th Congressional District, which encompasses West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Burbank, as well as parts of Pasadena and Glendale.
King and Queen Cantina brings Latin edge to bougie WeHo corner

One of the fanciest corners of WeHo has gotten a much-needed jolt of street style from south of the border. King & Queen Cantina, located at 616 N. Robertson Boulevard, celebrated a ribbon-cutting Wednesday that introduced WeHo’s upper crust to the “más chingón mindset” created by the restaurateur Mr. Tempo, also known as Jorge Cueva.
