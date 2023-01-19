Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
Planning Commission recommends more gender-neutral toilets, approves West Knoll/SMB development
The Planning Commission recommended to City Council on Thursday that a wider scope of businesses be required to have gender-neutral toilet facilities. The commissioners unanimously recommended that the following be subject to the ordinance:. All new and renovated commercial buildings that constitute a major remodel, as that term is defined...
8150 Sunset back on the market
The 2.5 acres on Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights in Los Angeles where a Frank Gehry-designed development was slated to be built is now for sale again. The property was once home to the Garden of Allah, a cloistered resort for the A-List of Hollywood’s Golden Age. For the last 10 years, the city of Los Angeles and Townscape Partners have tried to jumpstart a major project on the valuable corner. Renderings for the Gehry-designed building were released last year after the historic Lytton Savings Building and the nearby shopping strip with one of the only two McDonald’s adjacent to WeHo were demolished.
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar
A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
UPDATE: Adam Schiff secures $300,000 in federal funds for WeHo mental health response team
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has secured $300,000 in federal funds to support developing West Hollywood’s mental health crisis response team, Councilmember Lauren Meister announced Jan. 9 at City Council’s meeting. The city plans to use the money to buy vehicles for the crisis response team, which Meister said...
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WeHo mayor’s mentor accepts plea deal from feds
Melehat Rafiei has accepted a plea deal from the federal government for one felony count of attempted wire fraud, the Voice of OC reported Wednesday. Described as a “local Democratic power broker,” Rafiei took the deal a year after denying she was attempting to bribe or steal from “programs receiving federal funds,” as was alleged in an FBI affidavit from 2019.
Community Profile: Robert Benjamin
Hi Rob, you have been working on Santa Monica Blvd as l can remember…. You were a tot back then! Thanks for letting us do a little profile on your story. Where are you from originally?. I’m from Alta Loma in Southern California. How long have you been...
OPINION | Supreme stock weakens before store can even launch
In the last 5 years the VF Corporation that bought Supreme for $2 billion in 2020has gone down 61.5 percent in the stock market. Now the West Hollywood store is in jeopardy of never opening in West Hollywoodat the former Tower Records on the Sunset Strip. https://www.npr.org/2020/11/16/935475305/vf-corporation-acquires-supreme-for-2-billion#:~:text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20%3A%20NPR&text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20New%20York%20streetwear,will%20retain%20its%20street%20cred.
Ben Savage jumps into race for Congress
‘Boy Meets World’ star and recent WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage has filed papers to run for the 30th Congressional District, which includes West Hollywood. He’ll face current WeHo Mayor Sepi Shyne and possibly several other local office holders in a fierce competition to replace U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.
DEAR WEHO: Unite Here’s behind-the-scenes meddling is disturbing
It could be stated on record, that John Erickson or Sepi Shyne refuse to hear about or admit to increased crime rates. 3 weeks ago in an unannounced city conference in front of media, Sepi said “Don’t think of committing crimes here in Weho” but where were the residents?
Pride in Media Inc. to partner with WEHOville to produce 2023 WeHo Pride Guide
Boystown Media Inc. and Pride in Media Inc. have entered into a collaborative relationship to produce the 2023 WEHOville Pride Guide. The 64-page glossy magazine will be distributed throughout Southern California by Pride in Media said Christopher Jackson, CEO of Pride in Media Inc. Pride in Media Inc. produces the...
Mayor Sepi steps into the spotlight as brave new era for WeHo begins
Cold rain ushered in a new dawn Monday night as Mayor Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office during West Hollywood City Council’s first meeting of the year. Shyne, whose full first name “Sepideh” translates to “dawn” or “first light,” assumed the largely ceremonial role of mayor with full fanfare, including tributes from a string of local dignitaries and rapturous applause from her close-knit coalition of allies and supporters — queer activists, the Iranian community and special-interest unions. Dressed in a striking suit-and-tie ensemble, she asserted her new prominence and authority with skill on the dais, aware that it is now the stage of an extended screen test for the next role of her political career: a candidate for Congress.
WeHo throws extra $11,000 at homeless problem
WeHo is spending $11,000 — a “portion” of revenue collected from parking meters over five days in December — on socks, sleeping bags and other items for homeless people in the city. There are 38 homeless people in West Hollywood, according to the official count by the Los Angeles County Housing Authority, so each official person will receive slightly less than $300 in supplies if funds are divided equally. That’s a lot of socks. Burning question: Are the city’s parking meters seriously reeling in more than $2,200 PER DAY? The full press release is below:
Who else might run for Congress?
While sources have confirmed future West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne is dead set on a run for Congress, she’s not the only one to have her eye on Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat. There are currently at least three other Democrats rumored to have interest in running for California’s 28th Congressional District, which encompasses West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Burbank, as well as parts of Pasadena and Glendale.
King and Queen Cantina brings Latin edge to bougie WeHo corner
One of the fanciest corners of WeHo has gotten a much-needed jolt of street style from south of the border. King & Queen Cantina, located at 616 N. Robertson Boulevard, celebrated a ribbon-cutting Wednesday that introduced WeHo’s upper crust to the “más chingón mindset” created by the restaurateur Mr. Tempo, also known as Jorge Cueva.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0