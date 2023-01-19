Despite the score favoring Mississippi State at the end of the game, Auburn made improvements and earned small victories that showed promise for the near future. Closing out the fourth quarter on a high note, the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3 SEC) utilized the final 10 minutes to defeat the Tigers 72-58 in Humphrey Coliseum. In the third quarter, Auburn (10-8, 0-6 SEC) returned from a 15-point deficit to take a lead, but that effort did not hold off the home team.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO