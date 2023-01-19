Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers return to Neville Arena in attempt to pick up first SEC victory
Auburn makes its return to Neville Arena with the hopes of rebounding from their six-game SEC losing streak. The Tigers face the Ole Miss Lady Rebels on Sunday, trying to pick up a win before hitting the road again. The Tigers are meeting the Rebels for the second time this...
Auburn Plainsman
Broome's season-best game leads Auburn to victory at South Carolina
On the road for the third time in its last four games, No. 16 Auburn used a strong first half to take command over South Carolina, staving off a second-half rally attempt by the Gamecocks in an 81-66 win. “We, obviously, respected our opponent,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “Played...
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers earn small victories in loss to Mississippi State
Despite the score favoring Mississippi State at the end of the game, Auburn made improvements and earned small victories that showed promise for the near future. Closing out the fourth quarter on a high note, the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3 SEC) utilized the final 10 minutes to defeat the Tigers 72-58 in Humphrey Coliseum. In the third quarter, Auburn (10-8, 0-6 SEC) returned from a 15-point deficit to take a lead, but that effort did not hold off the home team.
Auburn Plainsman
Gymnastics soars to victory against Arkansas in home opener
Gymnastics returned to Neville Arena Friday night when the Tigers faced the Razorbacks. In front of a packed home crowd, No. 7 Auburn was able to beat No. 25 Arkansas 197.500-196.675. Sophomore Suni Lee won all but one individual event, which lead her to win the all around with a...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn adds 12 newcomers as portal window closes
After Auburn's football team had a lackluster 2022 season and saw the loss of a head coach, it's safe to say fans and students are keeping an eye on how new head coach Hugh Freeze is working to develop the team's roster. The hot topic in NCAA athletics right now is the transfer portal.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn splits results at senior swim meet against rival Alabama
Auburn held its senior meet on Friday against arch rival, Alabama. The results of the meet were split. No. 9 Auburn men took down No. 15 Alabama, 184-116. No. 13 Auburn women lost to No. 8 Alabama, 155-145. The meet started out strong when the men took first and third...
Auburn Plainsman
No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 25 Arkansas in first home meet
After a tough road loss to a championship-caliber Florida team, the No. 7 Tigers host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks in a top-25 matchup. While in Gainesville, Auburn finished with a 197.2, outscoring the Gators on the bars in a sold-out arena. Now the Tigers, after two away matches, will finally perform at home in The Jungle.
