Why Disney Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 3.32% to $102.37 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies with streaming exposure, including Walt Disney in the case of Disney+, are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter. In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads. However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or...
