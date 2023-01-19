Read full article on original website
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
Fastenal's Q4 Beat Fueled By Opex Leverage, Says Analyst Who Struggles To 'Get The Math To Work'
Raymond James analyst Sam J. Darkatsh reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Fastenal Co FAST. 4Q22 adjusted EPS was $0.43 (RJE/Street $0.43/$0.42), with EBITDA $375 million vs. RJE/Street $370 million/$365 million. At a high level, better-than-expected opex leverage (driven by likely-unsustainable labor costs) offset softer-than-expected gross margins, the...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Starts Selling Shares Of JD.com For First Time In 6 Months
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management now holds 150,318 shares of JD.com. JD.com's ADRs have risen about 62% since their lows in October 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has resumed selling its shares of JD.com Inc JD for the first time since July 2022. On Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading Lower By 24%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares jumped 133.1% to $0.2870. Helbiz recently announced discontinuation of operations in non-profitable markets. Genius Group Limited GNS shares jumped 96.4% to $4.1050. Genius Group shares jumped 290% on Thursday after the company approved a plan to create an 'Illegal Trading Task Force.'. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV....
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
JPMorgan Strategists Now See Lower Odds Of Recession, But Economists Disagree
As the markets launch into 2023 with an upward moment, a new analysis from Wall Street firm JPMorgan offers a bullish outlook for the year, concluding that a soft landing could be the most likely outcome. What Happened: Seven of nine asset classes ranging from high-grade bonds to European stocks...
Why Astronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Akanda AKAN shares rose 29.4% to $0.21 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.4 million, which is 4792.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL shares moved upwards...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
