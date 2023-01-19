Sault Ste. Marie Bicyclist Killed in Accident With Motor Home

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department said a bicyclist was killed Jan. 6 in a crash involving a motor home.

Around 10:55 p.m. Jan. 6, police responded to the scene of a crash on 3 Mile Road near Ashmun Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the bicylist, Laurence Michael Miller, a 56-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident, seriously injured. The Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department transported Miller to MyMichigan Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No additional information is being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Officials are asking if anyone has information about the accident to contact Sergeant Nate Kaczmarek through Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.