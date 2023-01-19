ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

news9.com

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Festival Of The Arts Committee Shows Process Of Selecting Cuisine

Preparations are underway months in advance of the annual Festival of the Arts. While the festival is a community celebration of the visual and performing art, the food is also a main attraction. In fact, one of 30 volunteer committees is dedicated solely to choosing delicious treats. "Food jury is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

2 Injured After Midwest City Fire

Authorities in Midwest City were on the scene where two people were injured due to a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters said flames were pouring out of the house when they arrived, but that they were able to get the blaze under control. Two residents were treated by firefighters on...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Zoo Celebrates Rama The Elephant's 1st Birthday

The Oklahoma City Zoo celebrated baby Rama’s first birthday with a party Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like her big sister ate most of little Rama's cake, and another elephant ripped down Rama's birthday signs.
news9.com

1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases

Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. ﻿For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
news9.com

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

