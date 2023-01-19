Read full article on original website
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Festival Of The Arts Committee Shows Process Of Selecting Cuisine
Preparations are underway months in advance of the annual Festival of the Arts. While the festival is a community celebration of the visual and performing art, the food is also a main attraction. In fact, one of 30 volunteer committees is dedicated solely to choosing delicious treats. "Food jury is...
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
2 Injured After Midwest City Fire
Authorities in Midwest City were on the scene where two people were injured due to a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters said flames were pouring out of the house when they arrived, but that they were able to get the blaze under control. Two residents were treated by firefighters on...
Oklahoma City Zoo Celebrates Rama The Elephant's 1st Birthday
The Oklahoma City Zoo celebrated baby Rama’s first birthday with a party Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like her big sister ate most of little Rama's cake, and another elephant ripped down Rama's birthday signs.
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck, followed by a police chase through the metro, all ends at the Tower Theater on Friday night. News 9's Deanne Stein spoke with a witness who caught the aftermath on camera and reported from the theater in NW Oklahoma City.
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
