Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Starts Selling Shares Of JD.com For First Time In 6 Months
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management now holds 150,318 shares of JD.com. JD.com's ADRs have risen about 62% since their lows in October 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has resumed selling its shares of JD.com Inc JD for the first time since July 2022. On Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation...
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now
Recent data from WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD holdings of Ethereum ETH/USD whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars. The WhaleStats data shows that the top 2000 ETH whales have accumulated more than $620 million worth of Shiba Inu, up from $161 million on Jan. 15. Also,...
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading Lower By 24%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares jumped 133.1% to $0.2870. Helbiz recently announced discontinuation of operations in non-profitable markets. Genius Group Limited GNS shares jumped 96.4% to $4.1050. Genius Group shares jumped 290% on Thursday after the company approved a plan to create an 'Illegal Trading Task Force.'. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV....
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares?
Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 3.02% to $25.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a...
Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 2% Over 6 Months: 'You've Got A Real Winner There'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot. When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."
