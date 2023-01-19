Dream job: Here’s how you could get paid $200 an hour to watch the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ — Are you one of the millions of Americans tuning in to watch the Super Bowl? Well, now you can get paid for it.

Oddspedia is looking to hire someone as their Official Novelty Bet Analyst for Super Bowl LVII, and this job is perfect for any football fan.

All you need to do is watch the game and you’ll get paid $200 an hour for it.

According to the company, the winning applicant would be paid a generous $1,000 to cover:

Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Rhianna’s first song at the half time show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning head coach?

Job responsibilities include taking notes and collecting relevant data during the game, including the pre-match, halftime show, and the post game analysis. The winner will be required to work for a maximum of 5 hours.

Fans will also be provided with Super Bowl snacks and game time drinks provided as part of their services.

All interested in applying must apply by February 8 at 12 p.m.

The winner will be announced on February 10.

To apply, click the link here.

