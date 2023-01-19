Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Outer Banks Forever announces 2023 projects; Invites public to take communications survey
Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, recently shared their upcoming 2023 projects and events, and invited folks to provide feedback on the organization via a communications survey, in a January update. The survey is focused on Outer Banks Forever’s communications with the public,...
'It's reaching a crisis point': Outer Banks leaders say they're out of funding to save threatened beach communities
Dare County leaders said they can no longer afford to build back beaches in the Outer Banks that have been swallowed by the ocean, sending multiple houses collapsing in recent years. Leaders said communities are now at risk, but state law is holding them back from finding potential solutions. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
No easy answers at Rodanthe community meeting
Dare County says funds not available for beach nourishment. Speaking before a packed Rodanthe community meeting, as well as a number of online participants, Dare County Manager Bobby Outten outlined the challenges facing a beach nourishment option for Rodanthe. For Rodanthe residents, nourishment has become an increasingly critical issue as...
outerbanksvoice.com
Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores
Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two Kitty Hawk beach rides planned for May
During a brief Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting on Monday, January 9, the only business item for the night was the approval of a consent agenda as presented. Items approved within the consent agenda included December 5 council minutes, a December 31 financial statement, a $6,265 budget amendment appropriating funds for the demolition and removal cost of a structure at 4240 Virginia Dare Trail, a $63,000 budget amendment increase reflecting rent revenue for income from Bear Drugs until June 30, 2023 and authorization under G.S. 20-187.2 to allow police Sergeant Brent Vucinovic, who retired January 1, and police Chief Joel Johnson, who is retiring February 1, to purchase their service weapons from the town for $1 each with presentations to occur at a later council meeting.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County urges public to obtain 2023 reentry permits well before hurricane season
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
coastalreview.org
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents
Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDOT to begin highway paving project in Nags Head
On Jan. 19, the Town of Nags Head announced this pending paving project that will stretch into the spring and will have impacts on traffic. Here are the details. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on South Croatan Highway in Nags Head during winter and spring 2023. Please keep this in mind when traveling the road and be sure to slow down to ensure everyone’s safety.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Indoor plant sale set for greenhouse behind Currituck Extension in Barco
Not only do houseplants add a splash of color to your home, but they’ve proven to be an instant mood booster and they do wonders for your overall well-being. Owning houseplants can reduce psychological and physiological stress, aid concentration and increase productivity. Plus, houseplants act like natural air purifiers, helping clean indoor air by reducing toxins.
WAVY News 10
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after Saturday night shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after being shot. Police say they were called to 1122 Herrington Street around 8:26 p.m. where they found DyYon Hall, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say that while on Herrington Street, they received another...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
Out in front of the house now stands three crosses for the victims.
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charges after striking protestors with car in Elizabeth City
Lisa O'Quinn entered an Alford plea on Thursday, meaning that she maintains her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
