No easy answers at Rodanthe community meeting

Dare County says funds not available for beach nourishment. Speaking before a packed Rodanthe community meeting, as well as a number of online participants, Dare County Manager Bobby Outten outlined the challenges facing a beach nourishment option for Rodanthe. For Rodanthe residents, nourishment has become an increasingly critical issue as...
Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores

Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
Two Kitty Hawk beach rides planned for May

During a brief Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting on Monday, January 9, the only business item for the night was the approval of a consent agenda as presented. Items approved within the consent agenda included December 5 council minutes, a December 31 financial statement, a $6,265 budget amendment appropriating funds for the demolition and removal cost of a structure at 4240 Virginia Dare Trail, a $63,000 budget amendment increase reflecting rent revenue for income from Bear Drugs until June 30, 2023 and authorization under G.S. 20-187.2 to allow police Sergeant Brent Vucinovic, who retired January 1, and police Chief Joel Johnson, who is retiring February 1, to purchase their service weapons from the town for $1 each with presentations to occur at a later council meeting.
Dare County urges public to obtain 2023 reentry permits well before hurricane season

Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents

Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
NCDOT to begin highway paving project in Nags Head

On Jan. 19, the Town of Nags Head announced this pending paving project that will stretch into the spring and will have impacts on traffic. Here are the details. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on South Croatan Highway in Nags Head during winter and spring 2023. Please keep this in mind when traveling the road and be sure to slow down to ensure everyone’s safety.
Indoor plant sale set for greenhouse behind Currituck Extension in Barco

Not only do houseplants add a splash of color to your home, but they’ve proven to be an instant mood booster and they do wonders for your overall well-being. Owning houseplants can reduce psychological and physiological stress, aid concentration and increase productivity. Plus, houseplants act like natural air purifiers, helping clean indoor air by reducing toxins.
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
