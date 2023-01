During their January 9th meeting the Prophetstown Fire Protection District Board of Trustees learned of the resignation of trustee Jennifer Sleeman. Sleeman was elected to the board in April of 2021 to serve a four year term. Recently she had formed a committee to develop a strategic plan for the district and had also been hired as the District secretary. In her resignation letter she said, “I am done being micromanaged. I am a graduate student in a business doctoral program. The second guessing of my actions is not only time consuming but frustrating.”

