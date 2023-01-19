Read full article on original website
Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek
Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms was moving through portions of South Georgia and the western Big Bend as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The line is forecast to advance eastward through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Another round of showers and storms will potentially move through the area later in the day.
Cloudy and wet weekend on deck for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?
The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
Snow Fun! How To Make Fake Snow With Just 2 Ingredients
With the temperatures as warm as they've been, the odds of getting snow in Georgia this year is looking pretty slim. However, there is a way to make your own "snow!" Making homemade snow is a fun and easy way to add a little bit of winter magic to your day, no matter what your weather is outside!
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Good Samaritans helping Georgians still reeling from severe storms
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - Clean up efforts continue one week after the deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities across Georgia. To some, the loss of power is more than an inconvenience. It can be life-threatening. Stephanie Jackson lives in the Indian Creek community of Locust Grove, where many people were...
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
Students, staff stuck at schools during Georgia tornadoes kept calm amid chaos
Addysyn Taylor was getting ready to head home from her Griffin middle school when she sent an alarming text to her mothe...
I-16 westbound bridge deck closed for repairs until Friday afternoon
The Georgia Department of Transportation says to expect delays. They caution you to drive slow through working areas.
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
