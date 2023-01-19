MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.

