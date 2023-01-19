Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway
The City of Hendersonville recently hosted a groundbreaking for the new Sanders Ferry Greenway. Fast Facts about the new Sanders Ferry Greenway: Will add approximately 1.2 miles of walking path along the lake on Sanders Ferry Road. The new path will be a mix of concrete trail and boardwalks The new path will begin at […] The post City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway appeared first on Sumner County Source.
News in Clarksville: Murder trial, convention center, water restrictions and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Campbell double murder trial: 6 takeaways from testimony: Witnesses in this week’s trial for 66-year-old William Roger Campbell, charged with the deaths of his elderly adoptive parents, ranged from police detectives to a horologist – a clock specialist. READ MORE.
Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED THIS MORNING IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED MULTIPLE VEHICLES AND THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 6 NEAR THE RIPPAVILLA PLANTATION IN SPRING HILL. THE ROADWAY WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Woman seriously injured in Franklin house fire
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one woman seriously injured early Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One driver had to be extricated from a head-on collision wreck Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road. At 2:49 p.m., Clarksville Police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Tiny Town at Outlaw Field Road. One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle, and all lanes of Tiny Town were shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.
Dickson Appoints Director of Newly Created Office of Emergency Management
Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management. A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. As director of the OEM, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.
Residents on Elm Hill Pike call for safer road after fiery crash
Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car crashes in their front yards.
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man
Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
East Nashville shooting leaves one person injured, police say
A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
'She did a fantastic job and saved that woman's life': Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman's heart
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: …. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Fire breaks out at convenience center in Maury County. Maury County crews put out a fire at the Neeley Hollow Convenience...
Crash survivor still learning to walk after deadly Spring Hill crash years ago
This brought back flashbacks for Deann O'Brien, who was in a wreck not far from where Friday's crash occurred. She still suffers from PTSD after her crash on Nashville Highway and Carters Creek Pike.
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
(2 CRASH REPORT) Mustang Almost Goes Airborn In Hwy 25 Crash, Four Hospitalized
NEW DEAL TENNESSEE: (smokey Barn News) – A Hwy 25 crash nearly sent a driver airborne after he collided with the back-end of a parked trailer that was on the roadway loading a forklift. The crash occurred just before 6:30 pm on Hwy 25 at Mountain Lane just over...
