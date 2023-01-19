Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
NBC New York
Legislators Call Biden's Treatment of Classified Documents ‘Irresponsible'
After the FBI found more classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden Friday, legislators said Sunday that Biden's actions were "unbelievable" and "irresponsible." Most Americans think both Biden and former President Donald Trump have handled classified material inappropriately, according to a poll released Sunday by ABC News. AG...
Hunter Biden admits to troubled life & drug addiction history, but he and Potus deny that he engaged in illegal activity
President Biden's son Hunter Biden has admitted to a troubled life in the past and a previously uncontrollable drug addiction. However, both he and his father have denied that he engaged in illegal activity.
NBC New York
European Central Bank's Lagarde Says China's Covid Reopening Will Push Inflation Higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
NBC New York
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
NBC New York
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
NBC New York
New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
NBC New York
Germany Holds Out on Ukraine Tanks Supply Decision Despite Mounting Calls
Germany has deferred a decision on sending armed tank vehicles to support the war effort in Ukraine, despite mounting calls from Kyiv and Western allies. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for increased arms provisions. There will now be a monthly meeting of "nations of goodwill" to focus on "winning today's fight...
Comments / 0