NBC New York

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
NBC New York

Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
NBC New York

Legislators Call Biden's Treatment of Classified Documents ‘Irresponsible'

After the FBI found more classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden Friday, legislators said Sunday that Biden's actions were "unbelievable" and "irresponsible." Most Americans think both Biden and former President Donald Trump have handled classified material inappropriately, according to a poll released Sunday by ABC News. AG...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC New York

Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
NBC New York

European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
NBC New York

Germany Holds Out on Ukraine Tanks Supply Decision Despite Mounting Calls

Germany has deferred a decision on sending armed tank vehicles to support the war effort in Ukraine, despite mounting calls from Kyiv and Western allies. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for increased arms provisions. There will now be a monthly meeting of "nations of goodwill" to focus on "winning today's fight...

