Oklahoma State

news9.com

Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding

An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021

The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies. The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year. Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky

A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Video Shows Ball Of Fire Lighting Up Oklahoma Sky

A ball of fire lit up the Oklahoma sky Friday morning, catching people by surprise. We've had several viewers send in their videos of the fireball. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell joined us live with some of the best views we've seen.
OKLAHOMA STATE

