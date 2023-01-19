ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

menifee247.com

Target store fire reportedly set as diversion for theft

A fire inside the Target store in Countryside Marketplace was apparently set as a diversion for theft, police said. Police and firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the store, which had recently opened for business, according to Menifee PD. Store employees and the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, which burned some clothes in the Men’s Department.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven hold up

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in the South Bay on Thursday. The San Diego Police Department said the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. at a convenience store located at 2295 Palm Ave. in the Palm City neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA

