Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident

THERMAL, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO