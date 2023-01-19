Read full article on original website
Financial problems may have played part in fatal stabbing at local pharmacy
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday publicly identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police this week when he allegedly reached for a gun during a confrontation outside his home near El Cajon. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene of the law enforcement shooting in the 800...
Man suspected of arsons at Pacific Beach fire station arrested
A man suspected of setting multiple fires at a Pacific Beach fire station earlier this month has been identified and arrested, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal Barrio Logan officer-involved shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
menifee247.com
Target store fire reportedly set as diversion for theft
A fire inside the Target store in Countryside Marketplace was apparently set as a diversion for theft, police said. Police and firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the store, which had recently opened for business, according to Menifee PD. Store employees and the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, which burned some clothes in the Men’s Department.
Man shot, killed by officers after short pursuit
A man was shot and killed by San Diego police officers Friday in Barrio Logan after a traffic stop led to a short pursuit, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
Man shot multiple times during altercation
A man was shot multiple times on Sunday morning in the Logan Heights neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening. Detective says this is just the tip of the ice berg with this type of crime.
Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
fox5sandiego.com
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven hold up
SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in the South Bay on Thursday. The San Diego Police Department said the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. at a convenience store located at 2295 Palm Ave. in the Palm City neighborhood.
San Diego man arrested in deadly downtown shooting: PD
A San Diego man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in downtown San Diego, police announced.
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s Canine Catches Suspect Following Gun Store Break-in, Standoff
A 29-year-old man was in custody Thursday on suspicion of committing a burglary at a gun store after a standoff with deputies in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Fallbrook Station responded at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Main Street regarding a commercial burglary.
Treasure Trove of Guns and Drugs found in Encinitas Apartment
The guns and drugs were found following a welfare check by authorities
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son
OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges. Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing. First...
Former San Diego Police Officer laid to rest after being killed in line of duty
Friends and loved ones bid a final farewell to former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff
A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult after being accused of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
