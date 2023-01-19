Read full article on original website
Related
Shared driving experience a key attraction of Rolex 24 for Grosjean
Romain Grosjean is no stranger to sports car racing. Before he made it to Formula 1, he did a season in the FIA GT1 World Championship, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010. But for the Swiss-born French racer now making his home in Miami, it was a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans that rekindled his passion for the integral teamwork of endurance racing. And he might have been in the Rolex 24 At Daytona sooner had circumstances allowed.
Sebastien Ogier wins Monte Carlo rally for a record 9th time
MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally for a record ninth time on Sunday, breaking the tie with countryman Sebastien Loeb. The eight-time world champion Ogier powered his Toyota to victory over defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland (Toyota) and Belgian...
GTP 101: Inside the hybrid battery system and ESS installation
Continuing our GTP 101 tech videos series, it’s time for a deep dive into the components that comprise IMSA’s hybrid battery package – the Energy Storage System – and the detailed installation process involved with the 700-volt package. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
VIDEO: GTP 101 - EV launches
Continuing our GTP 101 tech videos series, we move onto something we’ve never seen before in IMSA, and that’s silent launches from pit lane. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
Toni Nadal launches heavy criticism of modern playstyles after Rafa Nadal's injury
Toni Nadal once again expressed a negative view towards overly aggressive playstyles in tennis that we see today saying it will ruin the careers of many players. Nadal has long opposed that kind of tennis and thinks a more reasonable approach would be better for both the game and the players. He discussed his objections to the aggressive playstyles in his column for El Pais.
Djokovic fights his injury again but keeps winning at Australian Open
It seems that Novak Djokovic will have only one opponent at the 2023 Australian Open and that is his left hamstring. The Serbian, who previously defeated Roberto Carballes Baena and Enzo Couacaud, was set to take on his good friend Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. The Bulgarian was yet to lose a set in Melbourne, but he was also yet to win against Djokovic since their meeting in Madrid in 2013.
Goldburg, Griffin get IMSA VP Challenge sweeps at Daytona
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
Ogier’s WRC Monte Carlo Rally lead narrows as Rovanpera puts on a charge
Sebastien Ogier moved a step closer to a record-breaking ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory after producing another faultless drive in the French Alps on Saturday. But a charge by his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate and reigning WRC champ Kalle Rovanpera means it’s not quite a done deal with Sunday’s final leg still ahead.
GTP 101: On- and off-track battery charging strategies
Take a look inside IMSA’s new hybrid GTP cars which have unique ways of charging themselves in the garages and when they’re out running hard on track in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that...
VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters
Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
O. Eriksson takes Nitro RX victory in Trois-Rivieres
Oliver Eriksson broke Olsbergs MSE’s victory duck in Nitro Rallycross, leading home brother and teammate Kevin Eriksson in the final of the seventh round of the Nitro Rallycross season at Circuit Trois-Rivières in Quebec. Twice a top qualifier this season, the younger Eriksson dominated on Saturday, winning his...
"Phenomenal fighting spirit": Djokovic full of praise for Murray after marathon win
Novak Djokovic reacted to Andy Murray's epic comeback win over Thanasi Kokkinakis with a series of social media posts hailing him as a true champion. Andy Murray was down 2-5 in the 3rd set to Thanasi Kokkinakis being pretty much out of the event. He fought back to take that set in the tiebreak and then won two more sets to complete the sensational comeback win. It was the second-longest match in Australian Open history lasting well above five hours and finishing at 04:00 in the morning locally.
Roar Before the 24 session four dominated again by MSR Acura
The Roar Before the 24 GTP times for the penultimate session – and possibly last dry outing – before qualifying remained divided by manufacturer, although the BMWs moved from the bottom to second behind – once again – the Acuras. As they have done through four...
Ogier stretches lead with Friday masterclass on WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Sebastien Ogier put on an asphalt masterclass to end Friday at the Monte Carlo Rally with a commanding lead over his FIA World Rally Championship peers. Driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the eight-time world champion won four of Friday’s six stages in the French Alps to lead the WRC’s opening round by 36.0s from Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kalle Rovanpera after 90.1 miles of competition, including Thursday night’s two opening tests.
American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
Porsche tops wet fifth Roar Before the 24 session
With rain starting more than an hour before the beginning of the two hour final test session of the Roar Before the 24, the only one run in full darkness, less than half the 61 entries ventured onto the track. Nick Tandy, in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, posted to the top time late in the session, a 1m46.359s lap, about 11s slower than fast times set in the other sessions. His co-driver, Mathieu Jaminet had held the fast time until that point, when Tandy went a hundredth faster.
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
Blomqvist, MSR Acura start new GTP era on pole for Rolex 24
In a “systems check” practice just prior to the beginning of qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 turned the fastest GTP time of the weekend, a 1m34.926s. When it came to what turned out to be a quite dramatic qualifying session, however, Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing did what they have done all weekend, setting the fast lap of the session and claiming a historic first pole for the new era of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. His 1m34.031s lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, an average of 136.295mph around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course, was 0.003s quicker than last year’s DPi pole, dispelling the idea that the GTP cars would be significantly slower – at Daytona anyway.
Lewis Hamilton Details the ‘Most Traumatizing’ Period of His Life
The Mercedes star revealed that ‘the most difficult’ time of his life came during his childhood.
