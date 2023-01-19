ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats

DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles for local goatsPhoto byWall Street Journal.

The Goat Project is busy throughout the year with various goat-centric activities, including nature walks in Philadelphia parks led by goats and goat-assisted storytelling sessions at community libraries. Photo shoots for the popular Goat Project calendar are also a part of these busy animals’ schedule.

However, January is first and foremost about the discarded Yuletide trees.

A parade of vehicles drives through Germantown’s Awbury Arboretum, where they drop off their old trees along with $20 apiece to help with the cost of sorting, stacking, and de-tinseling trees. For goats, this is a special treat. Pine needles and the pine tree bark are rich in Vitamins C and A. They also contain tannins, which can assist in deterring parasites in ruminants.

However, the goats, like the 200-pound Nubian breed Teddy, mostly care about the taste.

“Balsam fir is his favorite,” said Karen Krivit, who oversees the Philly Goat Project. “It’s like the Godiva chocolate of pine trees.”

Read more about the Philly Goat Project in The Wall Street Journal.

Delaware County, PA
