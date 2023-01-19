ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Tybee Island restaurant week underway

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands attend the Lowcountry Home and Garden Show

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sunday was the last day for the annual Lowcountry Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center and organizers say it was a record year. Pam Rogers, the show manager, says that the Lowcountry Home and Garden Show has been coming to Savannah for over 20 years, but this year they drew in more people than ever before.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coastal Heritage Society’s Night at Savannah History Museum returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families got the chance to explore the Savannah History Museum during some unusual hours Saturday. Its doors stayed open later than normal for the return of the Coastal Heritage Society’s Night at the Museum. The event plays off the plot of the popular film. Kids...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need. Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight. The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah. That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness. Musicians...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Hungry kicking off ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry kicked off their year-long ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’ Saturday. Every third Saturday, Feed the Hungry will host a food distribution event just like this one in different places all over town. Organizers say at these events hundreds of people...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Bloomingdale city council votes against industrial rezoning proposal

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - About a mile away from Bloomingdale City Hall sits more than 200 acres of land many residents want to keep zoned for housing. Developers say it would be better utilized as industrial. But, council denied those developers’ re-zoning request after a packed room made their voices...
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
wtoc.com

Roads reopen after car crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Chatham County Police say HWY 17 has re-opened. A car has crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road and Silk Hope Road. According to Lt. Gene Harley with Chatham County Police, one person has been extracted from the car and has serious injures. A...

