msn.com
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says
Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
A New York oil dynasty falls victim to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX - after suffering big losses from Bernie Madoff and Enron
New York's Belfer family lost money investing in FTX, according to the Financial Times. Two companies linked to the family had a combined stake in FTX Group that was valued at $34.5 million last year. The oil dynasty also fell victim to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and lost billions in...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
msn.com
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
EWN
