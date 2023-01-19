ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
