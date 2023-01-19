ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox17

Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend

(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Yeti

Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI

