Fox17
More than 12,000 people attend events in first 2 weeks of World of Winter
World of Winter started 14 days ago. The first two weeks of the annual festival have brought more than 12,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids combined for the first three events. But World of Winter is only just getting started. The festival goes through March 5. “In the wintertime, in...
Fox17
Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend
(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show kicks off today at DeVos Place
When making changes to a home, the change needs to be for the better and match lifestyle needs. The best place to find ideas, solutions, and connections for any remodeling or DIY project is at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show, kicking off Friday at DeVos Place. Nearly...
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Yeti
Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
Fox17
Wyoming DPS: Body discovered in swampy area belongs to man missing since November
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the body has been identified as 68-year-old Raymond Tarasiewicz, who went missing back in November. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a dog walker found the body off Ivanrest Avenue between 56th Street and M-6. We’re told authorities are working to...
Fox17
Firefighters knock down Battle Creek house fire, cause under investigation
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a residential fire in Battle Creek Saturday evening. The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out near Jackson and Kendall streets before 5:20 p.m. Firefighters located the blaze on the first two floors as well as the basement,...
Fox17
1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission
HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
