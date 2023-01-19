ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mango Markets Hacker Avraham Eisenberg Arrested For $110 Million Market Manipulation

The Department of Justice charged Eisenberg with market manipulation of the MNGO token. Eisenberg exploited Mango Markets for $110 million in cryptocurrencies back in October 2022. The Solana-based decentralized exchange offered Eisenberg and the other hackers $47 million as a bug bounty if the group returned $67 million in digital...
$3.5 Billion In FTX Customer Crypto Custodied By Bahamian Watchdog

The Bahamian Securities Commission took control of the assets on November 12 due to concerns that FTX was vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers stole nearly $400 million in digital assets hours after Founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11. Notably, the tokens secured from FTX Digital...
Bitcoin Core Developer Loses $3.6 Million Worth Of Bitcoins To Hack

Bitcoin core dev Luke Dashjr has lost $3.6 million to a hack. The perpetrators managed to gain access to Dashjr’s PGP key. Binance is monitoring the situation and CZ has offered to freeze the stolen funds if possible. The hack may be associated with a security breach that occurred...
FTX Hacker Receives Tips On How To Launder $400 Million Loot

Coinbase Director Conor Grogan spotted Ether transfers to the “FTX Accounts Drainer” with private notes on how to move the assets undetected. The hacker was advised to leverage less popular and more privacy-based crypto mixer protocols. The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the matter after nearly...
Critical Vulnerability on Polkadot Parachains Discovered, $200 Million at Risk

A security researcher discovered a potential vulnerability that could have resulted in the theft of up to $200 million from three Ethereum-compatible parachains on the Polkadot network: Moonbeam, Astar Network and Acala. The vulnerability was found in June in Frontier, a software used for “wrapping” native tokens on the three...
Binance US Received Go Ahead For $1 Billion Voyager Digital Deal

Voyager Digital was granted court approval allowing the defunct crypto broker to sell off some of its assets. The deal was previously halted by an SEC inquiry. Binance US will splash a whopping $1 billion as payment to Voyager, per previous reports. The deal is still subject to a bankruptcy...
Nexo Suspected Of Money Laundering And Fraud By Bulgarian Police

The crypto lender’s office in Bulgaria was raided on suspicions of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. Local authorities also claimed to have evidence proving that a Nexo user financed terrorism. The company said they’re cooperating with law enforcement and assured users that the uncertain period “too shall pass”....
3AC Bosses Eye $25 Million Funding For New Crypto Exchange GTX After FTX Crash

Founding team members also include Co-Founders of troubled exchange CoinFLEX, Mark Lamb, and Sudgu Arumugam. The GTX exchange will allow users to trade claims for defunct crypto companies like BlockFi, Celsius, FTX, and Mt. Gox to name a few. WuBlockchain confirmed the news from Three Arrows Founder Su Zhu who...
Core Scientific To Sunset 37,000 Celsius Bitcoin Mining Machines

Lawyers representing the Bitcoin miner said the company was losing north of $53,000 daily due to a hosting agreement with Celsius. The company will shutter hosting services for 37,000 Bitcoin mining rigs owned by the defunct crypto lender. Both companies filed for bankruptcy following a harsh year for crypto asset...
Hong Kong Based HashKey Capital Raises $500 Million For Third Crypto Fund

HashKey Capital has concluded a $500 million funding round for its third crypto fund. The Hong Kong-based firm plans to invest in crypto and blockchain ventures around the world. The asset manager has invested in popular projects like Polkadot, 1inch, etc. The new crypto fund comes amid a brutal crypto...
Stargate Finance Integrates With L2 Scaling Solution Metis For Cross-Layer Messaging

Stargate Finance looks to power liquidity transfer across decentralized networks without downgrading security and efficiency, per Stargate’s official announcement. The LayerZero Labs’ protocol will start by enabling support for Tether’s USDT stablecoin for Metis users on Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Ethereum. Metis CEO Elena Sinelnikova noted that...
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

