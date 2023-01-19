Read full article on original website
Mango Markets Hacker Avraham Eisenberg Arrested For $110 Million Market Manipulation
The Department of Justice charged Eisenberg with market manipulation of the MNGO token. Eisenberg exploited Mango Markets for $110 million in cryptocurrencies back in October 2022. The Solana-based decentralized exchange offered Eisenberg and the other hackers $47 million as a bug bounty if the group returned $67 million in digital...
$3.5 Billion In FTX Customer Crypto Custodied By Bahamian Watchdog
The Bahamian Securities Commission took control of the assets on November 12 due to concerns that FTX was vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers stole nearly $400 million in digital assets hours after Founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11. Notably, the tokens secured from FTX Digital...
Bitcoin Core Developer Loses $3.6 Million Worth Of Bitcoins To Hack
Bitcoin core dev Luke Dashjr has lost $3.6 million to a hack. The perpetrators managed to gain access to Dashjr’s PGP key. Binance is monitoring the situation and CZ has offered to freeze the stolen funds if possible. The hack may be associated with a security breach that occurred...
FTX Hacker Receives Tips On How To Launder $400 Million Loot
Coinbase Director Conor Grogan spotted Ether transfers to the “FTX Accounts Drainer” with private notes on how to move the assets undetected. The hacker was advised to leverage less popular and more privacy-based crypto mixer protocols. The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the matter after nearly...
North Korea’s Lazarus Group Moves Funds Tied To $100 Million Harmony Bridge Hack
The Lazarus Group has moved more than $63 million associated with last year’s hack on Harmony bridge. The funds were deposited to three different exchanges including Binance. Binance and Huobi have managed to freeze a portion of the funds and recover 124 BTC. The Lazarus Group was involved in...
Critical Vulnerability on Polkadot Parachains Discovered, $200 Million at Risk
A security researcher discovered a potential vulnerability that could have resulted in the theft of up to $200 million from three Ethereum-compatible parachains on the Polkadot network: Moonbeam, Astar Network and Acala. The vulnerability was found in June in Frontier, a software used for “wrapping” native tokens on the three...
Binance US Received Go Ahead For $1 Billion Voyager Digital Deal
Voyager Digital was granted court approval allowing the defunct crypto broker to sell off some of its assets. The deal was previously halted by an SEC inquiry. Binance US will splash a whopping $1 billion as payment to Voyager, per previous reports. The deal is still subject to a bankruptcy...
FTX’s Former Lead Engineer Nishad Singh Eyes Deal With SDNY Prosecutors
Nishad Singh met with U.S. federal prosecutors to discuss a cooperation deal last week, Bloomberg reported. The ex-chief coder at FTX was the latest and third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘inner circle’ to engage investigators over a possible plea deal. FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former CEO...
Nexo Suspected Of Money Laundering And Fraud By Bulgarian Police
The crypto lender’s office in Bulgaria was raided on suspicions of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. Local authorities also claimed to have evidence proving that a Nexo user financed terrorism. The company said they’re cooperating with law enforcement and assured users that the uncertain period “too shall pass”....
3AC Bosses Eye $25 Million Funding For New Crypto Exchange GTX After FTX Crash
Founding team members also include Co-Founders of troubled exchange CoinFLEX, Mark Lamb, and Sudgu Arumugam. The GTX exchange will allow users to trade claims for defunct crypto companies like BlockFi, Celsius, FTX, and Mt. Gox to name a few. WuBlockchain confirmed the news from Three Arrows Founder Su Zhu who...
Core Scientific To Sunset 37,000 Celsius Bitcoin Mining Machines
Lawyers representing the Bitcoin miner said the company was losing north of $53,000 daily due to a hosting agreement with Celsius. The company will shutter hosting services for 37,000 Bitcoin mining rigs owned by the defunct crypto lender. Both companies filed for bankruptcy following a harsh year for crypto asset...
Hong Kong Based HashKey Capital Raises $500 Million For Third Crypto Fund
HashKey Capital has concluded a $500 million funding round for its third crypto fund. The Hong Kong-based firm plans to invest in crypto and blockchain ventures around the world. The asset manager has invested in popular projects like Polkadot, 1inch, etc. The new crypto fund comes amid a brutal crypto...
Stargate Finance Integrates With L2 Scaling Solution Metis For Cross-Layer Messaging
Stargate Finance looks to power liquidity transfer across decentralized networks without downgrading security and efficiency, per Stargate’s official announcement. The LayerZero Labs’ protocol will start by enabling support for Tether’s USDT stablecoin for Metis users on Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Ethereum. Metis CEO Elena Sinelnikova noted that...
OpenSea Integrates with Arbitrum Nova to Provide Low-Cost Data Availability for NFTs￼￼
OpenSea, a leading marketplace for digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has announced support for Arbitrum Nova, a Layer 2 blockchain that aims to provide low-cost data availability. Arbitrum Nova, a new addition to the Arbitrum ecosystem, is intended to be the premier choice for Web3 gaming and social applications....
