wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
wdrb.com
KSP in contact with family of missing mother Andrea Knabel after human remains found in Boyle County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of missing mother Andrea Knabel says they're in contact with Kentucky State Police again, after a new set of human remains found in Boyle County Friday night. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for endangered 13-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
wdrb.com
Former Bullitt County Jail inmate who was shocked with electric gloves files lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the former Bullitt County Jail inmate who was shocked with electric gloves while he was handcuffed and shackled. An incident inside the jail on Sept. 4, 2022. Josh Elswick tells WDRB about his treatment inside the jail. He says,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wdrb.com
Louisville officer sues LMPD, claiming discrimination because he's a man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is suing the agency and the city claiming he was discriminated against because he's a man. Officer Jeremy Livers filed the lawsuit this week saying he was passed over for promotions because of his gender. The lawsuit names...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
wdrb.com
Human trafficking shelter opens in Louisville to provide safe haven for survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its kind home in Louisville will provide a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking. That's what Cindy Crawford envisions for the new home. "They'll take a shower, sleep in a warm bed, they'll have love and all the food they need," Crawford said. Crawford...
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
wdrb.com
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
wdrb.com
KSP announces troopers will soon be equipped with body cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have a new tool they believe will protect officers, the public and help provide more transparency. The agency recently purchased a new camera system that will produce body-worn and in-car videos in an effort to help capture the truth and build trust. From...
wdrb.com
Amid surge of violence, Louisville nonprofit program supporting children, parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has started the year on a violent stretch with 13 homicides in the first 15 days. Parents of children impacted by gun violence are using a Louisville-based nonprofit, Christopher 2X Game Changers, to support children. Stev'e Clayton and her father spent time together after school...
wdrb.com
Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear announces more changes in effort to overhaul Kentucky's juvenile detention system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced more of his plan to overhaul Kentucky's juvenile detention system, improve safety for all and overcome staffing shortages. The announcement on Thursday comes after a series of actions he took late last year to try to defuse the risks of...
wdrb.com
Language line helping Louisville MetroSafe call takers connect 911 calls to interpreters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 911 operators in Louisville are helping ensure language barriers don't keep callers from getting the help they need. According to Sara Sparks, a 911 call taker with the city's MetroSafe call center, there is a "language line" which connects to an interpreter. "[If] English is not...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
wdrb.com
Town of Lebanon Junction mourns the lives lost in house fire
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother, her 6-year-old daughter and another little girl died in a house fire. "What happens to one person, happens to all of us," Sadalia Sturgill said. Sturgill lives two doors down from the burned-out home, a house...
