Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Louisville police searching for endangered 13-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KSP announces troopers will soon be equipped with body cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have a new tool they believe will protect officers, the public and help provide more transparency. The agency recently purchased a new camera system that will produce body-worn and in-car videos in an effort to help capture the truth and build trust. From...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Town of Lebanon Junction mourns the lives lost in house fire

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother, her 6-year-old daughter and another little girl died in a house fire. "What happens to one person, happens to all of us," Sadalia Sturgill said. Sturgill lives two doors down from the burned-out home, a house...
LEBANON JUNCTION, KY

