Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast: Midweek Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.
WAND TV
Increased snow chances across Central Illinois headed into weekend
(WAND WEATHER) — After a cloudy and rainy week across the Midwest, an incoming area of low pressure looks to increase snow chances across Central Illinois. Winter snow chances are driven by the location of the low. A more northerly track would increase our chances of rain, while a...
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
WAND TV
Quiet weather for Central Illinois before light snow arrives this weekend
(WAND WEATHER)- Light snow is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend. Before that snow arrives, we'll see a sun and cloud mix today and winds will begin to diminish. Highs will reach the mid-30s. It'll be a cold one tonight with lows in the low-20s. Morning sunshine Saturday...
WQAD
What to expect for the rest of winter after an unusually warm start to 2023
MOLINE, Ill. — Meteorological winter is now halfway over in the Quad Cities and so far, it's been one of the easier winters in recent memory. The lack of snow, almost a foot behind where it should be for the season so far, and a real lack of lingering cold has made many wonder what the rest of the season may have in store. Mary from Rock Island, Illinois submitted this question.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a midweek storm for the Ozarks. The watch begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Wednesday morning. It includes counties in both Arkansas and Missouri. MISSOURI:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo.
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
fox32chicago.com
Starved Rock makes list of most 'Instagrammed' state parks in US
OGLESBY, Ill. - An Illinois state park is receiving some well-deserved recognition. Starved Rock has been named in the Top 10 of most "Instagrammed" state parks in the country. Research shows there are nearly 103,000 posts with the hashtag "StarvedRock." The state park came in at number seven on the...
WIFR
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Strong Storm System Wednesday/Thursday.
Iowa Storm Center has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest, north central, northeast, west central, central, southwest and south central Iowa. Read on for the details... Timing: Effective later Wednesday through Thursday....
Central Illinois Proud
How long would the average Illinois traveler drive to avoid flying?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — How far would you be willing to drive to avoid taking a flight?. FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a nationwide 3,000-person survey to determine how far the average person in each state would be willing to drive to avoid a one-hour flight. According to the results, the average...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Comments / 0