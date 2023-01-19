ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week ‘In Conversation’: Preparing for emergencies

Between natural disasters, and unexpected emergencies like gas leaks or lengthy blackouts, life can change in an instant.How do you best prepare for disruptions out of your control, yet not live in a state of fear or paranoia?On this week’s “In Conversation,” we speak to experts about how to prepare for the worst, at home and elsewhere. How much food should you store? What items should you keep on hand in case there are community-wide outages? What should you keep in your car in case weather leaves you stranded?Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

