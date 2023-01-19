ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, IN

WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHI

New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations, Clinton Now Orange Travel Status 5:30 PM

CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  Court records […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Rose-Hulman wins grant to expand its free tutoring program

TERRE HAUTE, Ill. — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is getting a grant to expand its free tutoring program. The Lilly Endowment is giving them $3.5 million. The "AskRose" program tutors kids in grades 6 through 12 in math and science, and it does it for free. Tutors are available...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

