Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations, Clinton Now Orange Travel Status 5:30 PM
Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened”. Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!”
WANE-TV
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Court records […]
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
Rose-Hulman wins grant to expand its free tutoring program
TERRE HAUTE, Ill. — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is getting a grant to expand its free tutoring program. The Lilly Endowment is giving them $3.5 million. The "AskRose" program tutors kids in grades 6 through 12 in math and science, and it does it for free. Tutors are available...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
WLFI.com
Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
Corrections officer charged with battery of inmate has been disciplined before for similar incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — An internal investigation at the Howard County Jail led to a corrections officer being charged for using excessive force against an inmate and, authorities say, this isn't the first time. Corrections officer Colin Byrd, 22, has been charged with felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
wbiw.com
Corrections officer facing a charge of felony battery after injuring an inmate
KOKOMO — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging...
WTHR
