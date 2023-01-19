ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FanSided

Miami football 2022 offensive transfers mostly underachieved

The transfers on offense for the Miami football team mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive. Parrish led...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023

These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
MIAMI, FL
crete

charter flights from miami to carrbian islands

Charter flights from Miami to Caribbean islands are a convenient and efficient way to travel to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. These flights are operated by private companies and offer a variety of options for travelers, including non-stop flights and customized itineraries.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings

Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
MIAMI, FL
inkfreenews.com

South Beach art deco — A national treasure

MIAMI, FLA — The demise of art deco has been greatly exaggerated. It’s alive and well and headquartered in Miami on South Beach. Examples of this style of architecture proliferate in a host of hotels along the main streets of Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. In fact, of the 1,200 buildings in the area, 850 are in the art deco style.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead

As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
sancerresatsunset.com

Fort Lauderdale Ranked Top Departure Port for Premium Cruises

Cruising Web site CruiseCompete has released its latest CruiseTrends report. Among the study’s findings:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the most popular departure port for premium-cruise travellers. I’ve cruised from its Port Everglades twice. The oceanside city has miles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community

MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Woman Crafts La Marielita Rum to Pay Homage to Her Cuban Roots

When Miami resident Janet Diaz-Bonilla began interviewing family members about her family roots in Cuba for a screenplay she was penning, she never thought it would take her down the road to crafting rum. "Through the process, I learned about my grandfather and his businesses, one of which was a...
MIAMI, FL

