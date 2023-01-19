Read full article on original website
PATTIEK58
3d ago
Funny how the grid was fine until the government pushed us to drive a ev now they want to ban gas stoves because of health issues. I say if you want ev and electric stoves then you pay the hike.
31
Jerry Smith
3d ago
This is ridiculous and should not be allowed period. I don't have an AC unit but there still jacking up the price for those hours for no reason.
25
Rich T.
3d ago
Always remember....no business does anything ever to help the working family...NEVER EVER!!!!So..... I assure you DTE has put their best bean counters on this....and the public will be paying big time.
14
michiganchronicle.com
Consumers Energy Makes New $25M Contribution to Help Michigan Homes, Businesses with Bills
Consumers Energy recently announced that it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses, a meaningful effort to help customers who are facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill credits to all...
mibiz.com
Consumers Energy to open solar program for thousands more homeowners, businesses
LANSING — State regulators have approved an agreement between Consumers Energy and more than a dozen interest groups that will open a solar energy program to potentially thousands more homeowners and businesses. As part of the Michigan Public Service Commission-approved settlement agreement Thursday, the Jackson-based utility agreed to double...
DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills
DTE Energy’s natural gas customers will spend less to heat their homes this month, with further price reductions in the months to come. On Jan. 1, the company reduced its […] The post DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
abc12.com
General Motors investing nearly $800 million in Mid-Michigan plants
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - General Motors is making a huge investment to build the next generation of engines in Mid-Michigan. GM announced a $579 million project at Flint Engine Operations on Bristol Road to begin building a sixth generation small block V-8 engine. That will be added to the plant's production line of 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engines.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WNEM
Commission approves settlement to grant $155M rate increase for Consumers Energy customers
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement that grants a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy. That is a 43 percent reduction from what the company initially sought. Consumers Energy initially requested to raise rates $272 million, and later raised...
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan must rebuild local public health before next pandemic
For three years, we’ve measured the COVID-19 pandemic by its impact in our communities — case rates, deaths and vaccinations — even our economics. We’ve lost 15 veteran local health officers over the last three years, often taking substantial institutional memory with them. We’ve lost countless staff. Nurses, epidemiologists, sanitarians and more, leaving the local sector for other pastures. Replacing them has been a massive challenge.
lansingcitypulse.com
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
threeriversmi.org
Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
michiganradio.org
Michigan has a $9 billion dollar surplus. What’s a transformative way to use it?
New numbers are in and Michigan has a huge budget surplus. “It is an exciting and a daunting number. Nine billion dollars. I don’t think people can wrap their head around, like, how many zeros that actually is and what that means,” explains Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow.
