Curtis Symphony Orchestra to Perform at Immaculata on January 28

Photo by Immaculata University.

The Curtis Symphony Orchestra presents a concert at Alumnae Hall on the campus of Immaculata University on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 PM.

“Immaculata University is thrilled to have the Curtis Symphony Orchestra return to campus for another amazing concert,” said Joseph Gehring , chair of Immaculata’s music department. “We are proud to offer an exceptional afternoon of entertainment to the Immaculata and Chester County communities.”

Emmy-award-winning, Grammy-nominated conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya leads the Curtis Symphony Orchestra in an afternoon of firsts and favorites. The program includes a boisterous twentieth-century classic, an exhilarating world premiere viola concerto with Curtis President and CEO Roberto Díaz as a featured soloist, and one of the most popular orchestral works in the repertoire.

Single tickets to the concert are $19 and available from the Curtis Patron Services Office at (215) 893-7902 or online .

PROGRAM

Julia Perry – Study for Orchestra

Bright Sheng – Of Time and Love, Concerto for Viola and Orchestra

Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 4