Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ D Derails CSU in 58-57 Border War Win
LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said this week it would take a total team effort to limit Isaiah Stevens. Colorado State's guard is a nuisance. From his lightning-fast first step to his finishing ability makes him one of the top players in the Mountain West Conference. Stevens' vision also sets him apart. In fact, the senior Saturday became the program's all-time assists leader.
Wyoming Staves Off CSU Comeback Bid, Pulls Out 58-57 Victory
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys used a free throw by Noah Reynolds with 2.6 seconds left and an inbound pass breakup from Hunter Maldonado to earn a 58-57 win over Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the largest crowd of the season with nearly 7,000 fans in attendance.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: “The Paradox of Plenty,” Dave Freudenthal’s Unfinished History of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming governor Dave Freudenthal has always been a cogitative cuss, and his new book “The Paradox of Plenty” applies his critical thinking to the economic life of Wyoming during her history. Pardon the mixed metaphors, but Freudenthal eloquently describes the kicking-the-can-down-the-road, all-eggs-in-one-basket corner into which we in Wyoming have painted ourselves.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 21, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on the Upper Southfork of the Shoshone River near Cody, Wyoming by George Joest. George writes: “Nice to see the morning sunshine warming up the mountains on a cold winter day.”. To submit your...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Duo of East athletes signed Thursday to compete collegiately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East’s Ellie Swanson and LaeAnna Riley will both officially compete in their respective sports at the next level. Swanson will be cheering at Dickinson State in North Dakota; she’s been a cheerleader for East all through high school while earning three varsity letters and two all-state nods.
cowboystatedaily.com
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that’s – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales
The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
sweetwaternow.com
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the “Life is a Human Right Act” is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state’s abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
