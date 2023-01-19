Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Is a Commodity
On Friday (20 January 2023), David Schwartz, who is Ripple’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explained why XRP is a commodity. On 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Keeps Trending With Listing on Major South Korean Exchange
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is currently leading the “trending” charts on popular crypto aggregator websites after it was listed on one of South Korea’s largest crypto trading platforms by volume. In a recently published announcement, Seoul-based exchange Upbit, which has been registering more trading volumes...
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL: Total Number of Developers on Solana Grew 83%, per Electric Capital Report
A recent research report on blockchain/crypto developers says that in 2022, among blockchain ecosystems with 1000+ total number of developers, Solana had the highest rate of growth (83%) of ecosystem developer count. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters.
cryptoglobe.com
When Does the Crypto Market Open? Does It Close?
Many new investors in cryptoassets, particularly those who have previously traded in stocks, have questions about when the crypto market opens and whether it even closes, and on what days it operates. Read on to find out more about the operating hours for crypto markets and if there are any...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Adds Milkomeda C1 Token Support
On Sunday (22 January 2023), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop and Release User-Facing...
Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking
NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval. Wassim Al-Khatib will be based in the Riyadh office, which will serve as Lazard’s regional MENA Investment Banking hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005027/en/ Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking (Photo: Business Wire)
CBI boss urges Sunak to show more ambition on economy
Tony Danker’s ‘major’ speech on Monday likely to be viewed as rebuke of No 10 and Treasury policy
Japan Finance Minister warns of severe finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits. 5 firms totaled $80 billion in profits, but millions can’t afford medicine.
cryptoglobe.com
What is Proof of Reserve Audit Method – Explained
Written by: Shilika Jain, who worked with industry greats in Business Development at CoinMarketCap and Binance, and worked with over 50+ projects including Dapps, DeFi protocols, NFT projects, L1’s and exchanges. FTX crash is one of the black swan events in the crypto industry. It was not just customers...
Airbus plans to spin off Zephyr drone programme -FT
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is looking to spin off its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, with the aim of starting commercial operations by the end of next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
cryptoglobe.com
Gokhshtein Media Founder Says ‘$DOGE Is Breaking Out’
On Sunday (22 January 2023), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, talked about the price action of Dogecoin ($DOGE). Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Up 34% Since Jim Cramer Said It Was a Good Time ‘To Get Out of Crypto’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer has not been having much luck with his buy and sell calls on crypto, and his latest one has not been any different. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of the financial news website TheStreet.
Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week
Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.
