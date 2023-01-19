Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
USI Holds On To Defeat SIUE, 82-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
Eagles fall to Salukis
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 154-75. The Screaming Eagles secured eight top-three finishes along with three second place finishes. Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. The Eagles...
Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with tough win over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
UE Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule. “I think Aces fans are going to excited with our schedule. One of the things I...
USI explodes in 2nd half to defeat Lindenwood Eagles are a game out of 1st in the OVC
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball outscored Lindenwood University by 17 in the second half and rolled to an 81-65 victory Thursday evening in St. Charles, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in the OVC, while Lions are 7-13, 2-5 OVC.
The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.
Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
USI TO HOST REGIONAL SCIENCE OLYMPAID
The University of Southern Indiana Southwest Indiana STEM (SwISTEM) Resource Center is set to host the Regional Science Olympiad from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 4 on campus. Indiana Science Olympiad (INSO) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by students in grades six through 12. INSO encourages middle and high students to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Vincennes University New Dean Of Students
There is a new face on campus this semester. Mark Zimmerman stepped into the role of Dean of Students at Vincennes University on Jan. 3, 2023. Zimmerman has experience in higher education through various roles with several institutions. Among his previous roles, Zimmerman was an assistant director of judicial affairs and conference services at the University of Southern Indiana and a housing and residence life area coordinator at Western Kentucky University. He also served as a campus police officer at Western Kentucky University. He was an adjunct instructor at Olney Central College and Wabash Valley College.
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Vincennes University Education Department Receives $75,000 Lilly Endowment planning grant
VINCENNES, Ind., January 22 2023 – Vincennes University has received a $75,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana. The VU Education Department will use the grant to explore ways it prepares education majors with Science of Reading methods and to consider how it can expand and enhance those efforts.
Happy Chinese New Year From Shen Yun!
February 1, 2023 · Evansville Old National Events Plaza. OVER THE YEARS, more than a few rabbits have hopped on stage at Shen Yun. Some have joined goddess Chang’ E on the moon, busily preparing magical elixir. Others were not so lucky, being tailed by a brethren of meat-eating monks. No matter which role they played, these furry friends have never failed to delight audiences the world over.
