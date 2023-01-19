There is a new face on campus this semester. Mark Zimmerman stepped into the role of Dean of Students at Vincennes University on Jan. 3, 2023. Zimmerman has experience in higher education through various roles with several institutions. Among his previous roles, Zimmerman was an assistant director of judicial affairs and conference services at the University of Southern Indiana and a housing and residence life area coordinator at Western Kentucky University. He also served as a campus police officer at Western Kentucky University. He was an adjunct instructor at Olney Central College and Wabash Valley College.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO