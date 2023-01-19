Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Duo of East athletes signed Thursday to compete collegiately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East’s Ellie Swanson and LaeAnna Riley will both officially compete in their respective sports at the next level. Swanson will be cheering at Dickinson State in North Dakota; she’s been a cheerleader for East all through high school while earning three varsity letters and two all-state nods.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
Univ. Of Wyoming Student Team Advance in NASA Design Challenge
A University of Wyoming student team is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge, according to a recent release by the university. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming “Pulls Trigger,” Launches Firearms Research Center
The goal of the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center is to create a “broad discourse” when it comes to firearms in the legal system thru nonpartisan research and education. As firearms continue to play a prominent role in American lives – in positive and negative ways –...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
capcity.news
Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/19/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Amanda Lynn Piercy, 35 –...
Cheyenne NWS: Winds Up To 65 MPH Causing Blowing Snow Hazards
The snow from a winter storm that rocked the area over the past couple of days may have stopped falling, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds will whip up more travel hazards in southeast Wyoming today. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen’s Death Continued
Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
