Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Duo of East athletes signed Thursday to compete collegiately

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East’s Ellie Swanson and LaeAnna Riley will both officially compete in their respective sports at the next level. Swanson will be cheering at Dickinson State in North Dakota; she’s been a cheerleader for East all through high school while earning three varsity letters and two all-state nods.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Snow On The Way, Cold Continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Univ. Of Wyoming Student Team Advance in NASA Design Challenge

A University of Wyoming student team is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge, according to a recent release by the university. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February

It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/19/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Amanda Lynn Piercy, 35 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries

Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen’s Death Continued

Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
