Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
No. 8 Trailblazers Close Out Week Strong With wire-To-Wire Win Over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 8-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers closed out the weekend strong after picking up their second consecutive 84-61 Region home win Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers battled Kaskaskia College from Centralia, Ill and managed to jump on the Blue Devils early and pull away late to pick...
city-countyobserver.com
Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with a tough win over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Holds On To Defeat SIUE, 82-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles fall to Salukis
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 154-75. The Screaming Eagles secured eight top-three finishes along with three second place finishes. Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. The Eagles...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
city-countyobserver.com
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
city-countyobserver.com
Haithcock posts career-high 31 points in USI’s road win
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball picked up a 73-60 road win at Lindenwood University on Thursday behind a career-best 31 points from senior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio). Haithcock surpassed her previous career-high of 25 points, which she set earlier this season...
Don Mattingly super fan in attendance for Night of Memories
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don Mattingly was at the Night of Memories and that also meant a big fan of his was. Casey Keone was eye catching in his favorite player’s gear. He said the local connection is a large part of the reason he’s such a big fan. “Growing up here in Evansville, and […]
city-countyobserver.com
The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.
Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
14news.com
2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday. The event was loaded with former Major League Baseball stars, including former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, former Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets outfielder George Foster, as well as former MLB standouts Graig Nettles and Darrell Evans.
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
WISH-TV
State police on road conditions in southern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roads are snow covered and slick in most areas. According to Sergeant Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police, troopers from the Versailles District have responded to multiple crashes and slide offs Sunday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation plow trucks are working hard to plow...
Comments / 0