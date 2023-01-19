ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

city-countyobserver.com

No. 8 Trailblazers Close Out Week Strong With wire-To-Wire Win Over Kaskaskia

VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 8-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers closed out the weekend strong after picking up their second consecutive 84-61 Region home win Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers battled Kaskaskia College from Centralia, Ill and managed to jump on the Blue Devils early and pull away late to pick...
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with a tough win over Kaskaskia

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
city-countyobserver.com

USI Holds On To Defeat SIUE, 82-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles fall to Salukis​​​​​​​

University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 154-75. The Screaming Eagles secured eight top-three finishes along with three second place finishes. Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. The Eagles...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis​​​​​​​

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Haithcock posts career-high 31 points in USI’s road win

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball picked up a 73-60 road win at Lindenwood University on Thursday behind a career-best 31 points from senior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio). Haithcock surpassed her previous career-high of 25 points, which she set earlier this season...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.

Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday. The event was loaded with former Major League Baseball stars, including former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, former Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets outfielder George Foster, as well as former MLB standouts Graig Nettles and Darrell Evans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

State police on road conditions in southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roads are snow covered and slick in most areas. According to Sergeant Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police, troopers from the Versailles District have responded to multiple crashes and slide offs Sunday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation plow trucks are working hard to plow...
INDIANA STATE

