ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions

By Claire Kreuz
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykX7B_0kKAfJ9R00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.

The LRSD currently has about a dozen teaching positions that have been open all year long. Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said about eight of those are special education, then a couple math and a couple science positions.

Arkansas school districts make shifts in adapting to teacher shortage

Dr. Wright said those positions are tough to fill, so he is proposing partnering with the International Alliance Group which gives the district access to a group of teachers from other countries.

“We’re looking for this to be a strategy again to address those content areas those hard to fill areas we’ve just been unsuccessful at serving. So this isn’t going to minimize opportunities for anyone else,” Dr. Wright said.

School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms

He said this would be just another resource to make sure all students get the quality teaching they need.

“The magic in the classroom happens between the teacher and the student and so we need to make sure every student in our district has a teacher to be able to provide them with an adequate and high-quality education that all of our students deserve,” Dr. Wright said.

The next school board meeting is next Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright expects to continue conversations then hopefully put it to a vote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Virus levels declining in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Understanding how proposed bills later become laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While controversial and high-profile bills tend to get the bulk of the attention, dozens of pieces of legislation move through the state capitol every session essentially going unnoticed. As more and more bills are brought upon by local lawmakers, many in the state are still...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy