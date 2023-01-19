The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.

