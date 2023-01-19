Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
PODCAST: State of the Wyoming Football Program
LARAMIE -- Cody Tucker and Jared Newland breakdown Wyoming's 2022 football season -- by position -- and look ahead to what could be a crucial campaign ahead for head coach Craig Bohl. There's plenty to be excited about. Jay Sawvel's defense could be one of the best in the country...
Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ D Derails CSU in 58-57 Border War Win
LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said this week it would take a total team effort to limit Isaiah Stevens. Colorado State's guard is a nuisance. From his lightning-fast first step to his finishing ability makes him one of the top players in the Mountain West Conference. Stevens' vision also sets him apart. In fact, the senior Saturday became the program's all-time assists leader.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
Wyoming Staves Off CSU Comeback Bid, Pulls Out 58-57 Victory
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys used a free throw by Noah Reynolds with 2.6 seconds left and an inbound pass breakup from Hunter Maldonado to earn a 58-57 win over Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the largest crowd of the season with nearly 7,000 fans in attendance.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
capcity.news
Emergency Department at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives special recognition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week that included WDH officials,...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Cheyenne East Sweeps Laramie in Basketball Doubleheader
The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.
Cheyenne NWS: Winds Up To 65 MPH Causing Blowing Snow Hazards
The snow from a winter storm that rocked the area over the past couple of days may have stopped falling, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds will whip up more travel hazards in southeast Wyoming today. The agency posted this statement on its website:
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen’s Death Continued
Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
