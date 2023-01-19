ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Snow On The Way, Cold Continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

PODCAST: State of the Wyoming Football Program

LARAMIE -- Cody Tucker and Jared Newland breakdown Wyoming's 2022 football season -- by position -- and look ahead to what could be a crucial campaign ahead for head coach Craig Bohl. There's plenty to be excited about. Jay Sawvel's defense could be one of the best in the country...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ D Derails CSU in 58-57 Border War Win

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said this week it would take a total team effort to limit Isaiah Stevens. Colorado State's guard is a nuisance. From his lightning-fast first step to his finishing ability makes him one of the top players in the Mountain West Conference. Stevens' vision also sets him apart. In fact, the senior Saturday became the program's all-time assists leader.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
WyoFile

Three abortion bills hit the docket

Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February

It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne East Sweeps Laramie in Basketball Doubleheader

The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries

Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen’s Death Continued

Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
