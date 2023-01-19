Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Eagles fall to Salukis
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 154-75. The Screaming Eagles secured eight top-three finishes along with three second place finishes. Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. The Eagles...
Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
USI Holds On To Defeat SIUE, 82-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with a tough win over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
USI explodes in 2nd half to defeat Lindenwood Eagles are a game out of 1st in the OVC
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball outscored Lindenwood University by 17 in the second half and rolled to an 81-65 victory Thursday evening in St. Charles, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in the OVC, while Lions are 7-13, 2-5 OVC.
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.
Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Don Mattingly super fan in attendance for Night of Memories
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don Mattingly was at the Night of Memories and that also meant a big fan of his was. Casey Keone was eye catching in his favorite player’s gear. He said the local connection is a large part of the reason he’s such a big fan. “Growing up here in Evansville, and […]
USI TO HOST REGIONAL SCIENCE OLYMPAID
The University of Southern Indiana Southwest Indiana STEM (SwISTEM) Resource Center is set to host the Regional Science Olympiad from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 4 on campus. Indiana Science Olympiad (INSO) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by students in grades six through 12. INSO encourages middle and high students to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
Vincennes University New Dean Of Students
There is a new face on campus this semester. Mark Zimmerman stepped into the role of Dean of Students at Vincennes University on Jan. 3, 2023. Zimmerman has experience in higher education through various roles with several institutions. Among his previous roles, Zimmerman was an assistant director of judicial affairs and conference services at the University of Southern Indiana and a housing and residence life area coordinator at Western Kentucky University. He also served as a campus police officer at Western Kentucky University. He was an adjunct instructor at Olney Central College and Wabash Valley College.
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful. Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased after Crashing his Vehicle
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased after Crashing his Vehicle. Gibson County – Family members reported Brian Colbert, 47, missing on December 10, 2022. Colbert was employed at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton and was last seen at a coworker’s residence in Princeton on December 9. He was also last seen driving his maroon 2017 Toyota Avalon. Family members reported the incident to the Evansville Police Department, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
