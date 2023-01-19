Read full article on original website
Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with a tough win over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
Eagles fall to Salukis
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 154-75. The Screaming Eagles secured eight top-three finishes along with three second place finishes. Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. The Eagles...
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
USI Holds On To Defeat SIUE, 82-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets
Girls basketball sectionals tip off on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tracking a Snowy Sunday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on Zach Edey's 24-point, 16-rebound performance against Maryland on January 22, 2023. Trayce-Jackson Davis on win. Indiana senior forward...
Haithcock posts career-high 31 points in USI’s road win
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball picked up a 73-60 road win at Lindenwood University on Thursday behind a career-best 31 points from senior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio). Haithcock surpassed her previous career-high of 25 points, which she set earlier this season...
PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
Don Mattingly super fan in attendance for Night of Memories
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don Mattingly was at the Night of Memories and that also meant a big fan of his was. Casey Keone was eye catching in his favorite player’s gear. He said the local connection is a large part of the reason he’s such a big fan. “Growing up here in Evansville, and […]
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on Zach Edey's 24-point, 16-rebound performance against Maryland on January 22, 2023. Trayce-Jackson Davis on win. Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talks one on one with Dave Griffiths about the Hoosiers' 82-69 win over Michigan...
The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.
Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
Indiana’s Weather Update
Light snow accumulations are expected late tonight through Sunday morning. Greatest snowfall should be east and northeast of Indianapolis where snow may linger into Sunday afternoon. Some slick spots on roads are possible. #INwx #nwsind https://t.co/W9ODrC0We3. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
