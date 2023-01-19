Read full article on original website
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
South Florida couple marries, overcoming groom's 2021 debilitating injury
MIAMI -- There were plenty of cheers Saturday when Juan Hernandez kissed his new bride, Valeria Esponda, in front of loved on at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Perhaps an even bigger moment, however, came in the minutes after that kiss, as Hernandez was able to walk with her down the aisle. The couple tied the knot Saturday in a South Florida church, overcoming the odds that seemed nearly insurmountable when Hernandez suffered a life-changing accident.So their wedding day was the culmination of prayers because it was a day they were not sure they would ever see. "It's crazy how life can...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans
After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
NBC Miami
Taking to the Skies: Commuters Using Pricy Helicopters to Avoid South Florida Traffic
How do you get to and from work? Most people would probably say a car. But some are choosing a different mode of transportation - one that has a higher level both literally and figuratively. Some in South Florida are opting to travel locally on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The...
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
sancerresatsunset.com
Fort Lauderdale Ranked Top Departure Port for Premium Cruises
Cruising Web site CruiseCompete has released its latest CruiseTrends report. Among the study’s findings:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the most popular departure port for premium-cruise travellers. I’ve cruised from its Port Everglades twice. The oceanside city has miles...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
secretmiami.com
20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead
As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
Miami football 2022 offensive transfers mostly underachieved
The transfers on offense for the Miami football team mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive. Parrish led...
luxury-houses.net
A Dramatic Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Premium Finishes and Panoramic Wide Water Views Selling for $6.5 Million
1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a custom residence built by Rodney Sarkella on secure gated community of Sunrise Key perfect for grand South Florida entertaining. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, please contact Jeff Greenberg (Phone: 954-224-5737) at Coast Properties of S. Florida for full support and perfect service.
WESH
12-year-old visiting Florida reels in great white shark
A Massachusetts boy visiting Florida has quite the fish tale to tell his friends at home. The 12-year-old reeled in a great white shark and he has the video to prove it!. Campbell Keenan and his family went sport fishing Tuesday morning off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. They were...
Top Recruits Taking Miami Unofficial visits
The Battle 7v7 circuit will make its first stop in Fort Lauderdale, and Miami will see several unofficial visitors from that tournament.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
