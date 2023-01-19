ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WILX-TV

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96

DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
RIVERVIEW, MI

