Michigan State Police troopers have to break window to arrest man suspected of impaired driving
A man suspected of driving under the influence in Detroit over the weekend is in custody after Michigan State Police had to break his window to arrest him because he was resisting.
Detroit man arrested after brief struggle with police during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Saturday night, Jan. 21, after a small altercation with authorities, Michigan State Police reported. Police performed a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. on McNichols Road near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the driver pulled into an...
WILX-TV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
1 dead, 3 injured in "senseless" joyriding crash on Detroit's east side
In a Saturday afternoon update, Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that four young people were joyriding, speeding recklessly through the city in a Dodge Durango, when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand
Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officers plan to search the home where the incident occurred to determine if the gun was properly secured and whether negligence charges will be filed.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94
DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
fox2detroit.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
Macomb County bank robbery suspect accused in police chase in Indiana, Illinois
Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, believed to be Edwards, fled the scene of the carjacking and lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Illinois. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a field.
Driver dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-696 in Oakland County
A rollover crash in Oakland County proved fatal after the driver was ejected from the vehicle. While traveling west on I-696, a car veered off the road and rolled into the right side ditch. Paramedics were not able to revive the driver.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
