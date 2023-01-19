ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Twitter roasts Cowboys for final play call vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys Cowboy'd. Down 19-12 against the San Francisco 49ers with five seconds to go and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Cowboys lined up in a rather intriguing way for a potential late-game miracle. Running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up as the center...
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ

Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Free agents to watch in Sunday's playoff games

Not sure if you’ve heard, but the Bears are projected to have over $115 million in cap space this offseason. That’s enough purchasing power for Ryan Poles to continue his overhaul of the Bears roster in earnest. Considering the team finished the season on a 10-game losing streak to land on a 3-14 record, they’ll need it. Practically every position on the depth chart will need to be addressed too, so if you’re playing Fantasy GM at home, feel free to dream up marquee signings anywhere on the field. If you’re looking to scout any of the potential signees, here’s a watch guide for Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year

Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary. As a second-round pick...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears

The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor. According to Houston Texans reporter John McClain, he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
