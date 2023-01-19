Not sure if you’ve heard, but the Bears are projected to have over $115 million in cap space this offseason. That’s enough purchasing power for Ryan Poles to continue his overhaul of the Bears roster in earnest. Considering the team finished the season on a 10-game losing streak to land on a 3-14 record, they’ll need it. Practically every position on the depth chart will need to be addressed too, so if you’re playing Fantasy GM at home, feel free to dream up marquee signings anywhere on the field. If you’re looking to scout any of the potential signees, here’s a watch guide for Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO