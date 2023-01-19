Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Damar Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin made it to Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety is in attendance for the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest. The 24-year-old visited the Bills’ facility the day ahead of their...
NFL Twitter roasts Cowboys for final play call vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys Cowboy'd. Down 19-12 against the San Francisco 49ers with five seconds to go and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Cowboys lined up in a rather intriguing way for a potential late-game miracle. Running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up as the center...
49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys
The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at...
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will head to Kansas City to take on the No. 1-seeded Chiefs, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ
Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.
NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info
The NFL is nearly down to the final four. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to advance to championship weekend after defeating the...
Joe Burrow has classic response about spoiling neutral site AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is officially closed for the season. There will be no more NFL games played there until August thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals upset the No. 2 Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in the divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship...
Free agents to watch in Sunday's playoff games
Not sure if you’ve heard, but the Bears are projected to have over $115 million in cap space this offseason. That’s enough purchasing power for Ryan Poles to continue his overhaul of the Bears roster in earnest. Considering the team finished the season on a 10-game losing streak to land on a 3-14 record, they’ll need it. Practically every position on the depth chart will need to be addressed too, so if you’re playing Fantasy GM at home, feel free to dream up marquee signings anywhere on the field. If you’re looking to scout any of the potential signees, here’s a watch guide for Sunday.
Report: Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain vs. Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes limped into the AFC Championship Game, and now there’s more information on why. An MRI on Sunday confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of Saturday’s divisional round contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills
It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines. The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines. The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display,...
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar
The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. This plan comes as the final step of the league's contingency plan following the cancellation...
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year
Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary. As a second-round pick...
Namath says Aaron Rodgers can wear No. 12 in New York
Sign me and the rest of Chicago Bears fans up. There are obviously a lot of hurdles to the Green Bay Packers star quarterback getting traded, and the most minor of those would be his No. 12 jersey being retired to honor Joe Namath. Namath however is rolling out the...
Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears
The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor. According to Houston Texans reporter John McClain, he...
